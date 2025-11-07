Court quashes man's bid to re-open appeal over 58-year murder sentence

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN’s bid to reopen his appeal against a 58-year prison sentence for two 2007 murders was refused this week by the Court of Appeal.

Justices Milton Evans, Indra Charles and Deborah Fraser told Jamal Armbrister that his attempt to revisit his sentence appeal had been denied.

The court noted that Armbrister’s case is currently before the Privy Council and said it would not consider reopening the appeal until that process is complete.

Armbrister was convicted of the murders of Emico Russell and Sherwin Miller Jr in 2007.

Prosecutors said Russell was shot and killed by Armbrister inside the Fantasy Lounge in Palmdale, and Miller was fatally shot in the head shortly after the first murder.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison from the date of his conviction on November 6, 2012, but in 2015, the Court of Appeal reduced the term by two years to account for time he spent awaiting trial.

Jacqueline Forbes-Foster appeared for the prosecution.