Former officer accused of beating a woman at a bar

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER police constable severely beat a woman at a bar on Custom Way, a court heard.

Prosecutors alleged yesterday that Devaughn Curtis, 22, assaulted Brittney Marshall at The Bay Restaurant and Hookah Lounge on the night of October 25, leaving her with multiple injuries, including several to her face.

Curtis, dressed in a civilian suit, pleaded not guilty to a charge of grievous harm when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, who prosecuted the case, raised no objection to bail.

Curtis’s attorney, Ben McKinney, told the court his client had served on the police force for a few years and asked that he be released on his own recognisance.

However, Magistrate Deveaux refused, saying the system had been abused in the past.

She said Curtis would be granted the same bail opportunity as any other defendant and set bail at $5,000 with one or two sureties.

Curtis was ordered not to contact the complainant or any witnesses. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 26, 2026.



