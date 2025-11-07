LPIA monitoring flights amid US govt shutdown

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) has not received indications of possible schedule adjustments or cancellations from US airline partners as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a 10 percent reduction of flights at 40 airports.

Jan Knowles, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Development at NAD, said LPIA is in communication with industry partners and airport associations that are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to manage any challenges that may arise.

“These are major hubs for Nassau, and it is our hope that international flights with connections through our major hub airports are not severely impacted. Notwithstanding, we are closely monitoring incoming flight activity and readying our operations for any delays or cancellations,” she said.

She said passengers should ensure they are in touch with their airlines and aware of the status of their flights.

“They are encouraged to seek out airline websites, airline social media pages and airline apps to proactively get the most up to date information on potential schedule changes. Pay particular attention to all airline notifications, plan ahead, be flexible and pack an abundance of patience.”

The cuts will take effect today to maintain travel safety as air traffic controller are under strain due to the US government shutdown.

According to USA Today, major airlines were informed that the cuts would begin at four percent on November 7, rise to five percent on November 8, and six percent on November 9, before reaching ten percent next week.

The flight cuts will affect major connecting hubs and popular tourist airports such as Atlanta, Denver, Orlando, Miami, and San Francisco, as well as multiple airports in large cities like Dallas, Houston, and Chicago.

The shutdown started after congressional leaders failed to pass a funding bill before the fiscal year began on October 1. Yesterday, the Senate failed for the 14th time to pass legislation to end the shutdown.

Essential workers, such as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, continue to work without pay during the shutdown. Under US law, these workers will receive back pay once the shutdown ends.

In a media statement issued late yesterday, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) said it continues to monitor the FAA’s mandated flight reductions and their potential impact on LPIA operations. While no disruptions have yet been reported, NAD noted that several major US hubs connecting to The Bahamas are already experiencing delays. The company said it remains in close contact with airline partners and has contingency plans in place should operations be affected.