Man admitting to prison escape in Eleuthera sentenced to one year jail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN who admitted to escaping the Harbour Island Police Station earlier this week was sentenced to one year in prison.

Lavon Nairn, 31, escaped from the station’s cell block around 4.35pm on November 4.

Nairn and his accomplice, Kerven “Kevin” Jonassaint, 38, allegedly caused $4,000 worth of damage to the cell block during their escape.

Jonassaint had also allegedly attempted to escape from the same station the previous day, November 3, during which he is accused of injuring Police Constable 318 Kevin Thomas and Corporal 3462 Michael Rolle.

The pair were captured by police a day after their escape.

Nairn pleaded guilty to a charge of escape before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux but denied the damage charge.

Jonassaint pleaded not guilty to charges of escape, damage, attempted escape, and two counts of causing harm.

Prosecutors objected to Jonassaint’s bail, citing the risk he posed to public safety and noting that he had several pending charges.

At the time of the escape, Nairn was in custody for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, while Jonassaint was being held for burglary, shop breaking, attempted escape from lawful custody, causing harm, and resisting arrest.

Jonassaint was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Nairn was sentenced to one year in prison for escape and will face trial for the damage charge. He will receive a psychological evaluation while on remand.

Both men’s trials are scheduled for February 4, 2026.

Quinton Percentie represented the defendants.