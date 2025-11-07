Morton Salt emerges unscathed by Melissa

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Morton Salt’s Inagua plant has emerged from Hurricane Melissa largely unscathed, the head of its line staff union said yesterday.

Richard Ingraham, president of the Bahamas Industrial Manufacturers & Allied Workers Union (BIMAWU), told Tribune Business that while there were “some difficulties” with the pumps those have been resolved and operations have resumed.

“We had some difficulties with the pumps, and it was a problem because we had some flooding with the rain but we got it sorted and everything is good,” said Mr Ingraham.

He added that although the strong winds and heavy rainfall caused some disruption, particularly along Inagua’s coastal areas, no significant damage was reported.

“Everything is OK. Everyone is heading back now. There wasn’t any damage. We just had a lot of strong winds and our beaches at the front were pretty bombarded. But everything is OK as it stands right now,” Mr Ingraham said.

Hurricane Melissa, which swept through parts of the southern Bahamas late last month, brought heavy rainfall, strong gusts and localised flooding to several islands, including Inagua. The Category Two system, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, sped north-east at 15 miles per hour near the Crooked Island Passage, affecting Ragged Island, Long Island, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Rum Cay and San Salvador.

The storm’s core passed about 25 miles east-southeast of Duncan Town, Ragged Island, and 60 miles south-southwest of south Long Island, delivering hurricane conditions to several islands.

Leon Lundy, minister with responsibility for disaster risk management, said an aerial assessment showed minimal damage across affected islands, with only minor roof damage, some flooding and a washed-out road in Acklins near Salina Point, which is expected to be repaired soon.

Electricity services have been fully restored by Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) to Cat Island, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island and Inagua, ensuring residents and businesses can return to normal operations.