Op-Ed: Sands defends suspended nurse

By Dr Duane Sands,

former Health Minister

Growing up, my mother used to always say that ya shouldn’t cut off ya nose to spite ya face.

We all have heard that... yet the MOHW clearly didn’t understand what that means.

Last week, we all watched a video from a senior critical care nurse begging PM Davis to address the deplorable conditions at our nation’s premier health facility.

She was calm, respectful, articulate, professional and passionate.

She spoke the truth – nothing said hadn’t already been said in the public domain. She begged to have the PM prioritise repair of the leaking roof at PMH, provide funds to remediate the lack of supplies that made caring for patients so challenging. She urged that we address a serious rodent problem at our national hospital.

She issued a plea to open A&E after six years of delays in renovation to allow nurses and medical staff to treat patients with dignity.

Self-described as a concerned nurse at PMH, she begged PM Davis to intervene (out of the goodness of his heart.)

For her effort, she was suspended... Let that sink in.

She spoke in general terms... about issues already covered in the press. Every single thing she said was true.

And yet she was victimised... suspended.

Now this is a senior, competent, capable, caring excellent Bahamian ICU nurse. A critical care expert. Speaking the truth...not a word of a lie.

But the response... obviously intended to intimidate and silence truth tellers...suspension.

PMH has a serious shortage of critical care nurses.

Beds are closed in the ICU because we lack qualified nurses.

We import critical care nurses from places as far as ‘Jabim’ because Bahamian nurses are leaving in droves.

So, after one of your best, one of your committed one of your talented Bahamian nurses speaks the truth... the decision is... penalise her.

That is cutting off ya nose to spite your face.

But I say to that Bahamian patriot who wants better for the Bahamian people. We stand with you. We applaud you.

Maybe now they will fix the kitchen at PMH which has been closed for 18 months,

Maybe now, A&E will be finally completed so that as many as sixty patients don’t have to lie in a dark hallway waiting to be admitted.

Health care is clearly not a priority of this new day administration.

They prefer to spend money on other so-called priorities, like paving roads for a by-election campaign... while ignoring the needs of our healthcare system.

They are so focused on politics... they will throw anyone under the bus – if they dare speak the truth ...

It is cutting off ya nose to spite your face...

It is an absolute shame...and absolute disgrace.

The people of the Bahamas see it...

So….it is still a matter of trust. Many Bahamians simply don’t believe they can trust Philip Davis to address the problems facing ordinary Bahamians.