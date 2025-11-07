Police commissioner hopes to see all-female recruit squad join police force

By DENISE MAYCOCK

COMMISSIONER of Police Shanta Knowles said she hopes to see an all-female recruit squad join the Royal Bahamas Police Force soon, after two women topped their class at the graduation ceremony for B Squad 2025 in Grand Bahama on Wednesday.

The six-month training programme concluded with 35 new constables officially joining the ranks of the RBPF during a Passing Out and Graduation Ceremony held under the theme Serving with Purpose, Protecting with Pride and Integrity at the Police Training College in Grand Bahama.

Two female recruits captured the highest honours. Recruit 712 Lakia Johnson earned the Commandant’s Award for achieving the top academic score, while Chelsey Higgs received the Baton of Honour as the best all-around recruit.

Commissioner Knowles praised the new officers for their discipline and commitment, saying she was encouraged by the growing number of women entering the force and by their strong performance.

“When we look at our recruitment drive, we notice that there are many female applicants who are interested in our organisation, and we also need good, decent, strong men to go into our communities. But, I'm hoping that in the next quarter, I'm able to have a full female squad,” she said.

She congratulated the graduates for completing one of the most demanding training cycles in law enforcement and reminded them that they are entering a profession constantly under public scrutiny.

“You are admonished to always deport yourself above reproach because it is what the general public deserves,” she said, stressing that the police uniform symbolises authority, trust, and integrity. “Your character, honesty, consistency will be defined by how the public sees you. Even when no one is watching, you must choose what is right.”

Commissioner Knowles urged the recruits to serve with empathy and fairness, saying that the most effective officers are those who balance discipline with compassion.

“You have studied Bahamian law, practice restraints, and anti-escalation tactics, completed ethics training, which is very high on my agenda, with emphasis on the code of conduct, and strengthening your sense of service. You have successfully met the standard and passed every test to which you and your families should be proud,” she said.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, KC, told the graduates that joining the force was not simply a career choice but “a calling.”

“You are no longer recruits,” he said. “You are guardians of the peace, defenders of justice, and protectors of the Bahamian people.”

Mr Munroe warned that in an era where “almost everyone has a camera in their hands,” police conduct would always be under the public eye. He urged officers to uphold professionalism and integrity at all times.

“I urge you to exercise your roles and responsibility with the strictest code of ethics even when it may be dangerous or personally costly,” he said.

He also called on citizens to support the police rather than undermine their work. “While we hold the police to a higher standard, let us hold ourselves to some standard,” he said.



