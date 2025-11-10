Police investigate armed robbery incidents in Nassau and firearm seizure in GB

POLICE are investigating three separate incidents — an armed robbery in Nassau, a shop-breaking on Collins Avenue, and a firearm seizure in Grand Bahama — that occurred between Friday and Saturday.

In the first case, officers said a masked man wearing a red construction vest and hat entered a business on East Street off Palmetto Avenue around 11am Friday. The suspect produced a firearm, demanded cash and electronic devices from an employee, and fled after the worker complied. No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident early Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a break-in at a medical business on Collins Avenue. Officers said they arrived shortly before 1am and saw a suspect inside the building. When the man noticed police, he attempted to flee by jumping from the roof, but was captured after a brief chase. The 25-year-old was found with cash and other property belonging to the business.

Meanwhile in Grand Bahama, police arrested two people after finding an illegal gun and ammunition during a search at a resort. Officers said that around 6:30am Saturday, acting on information about a wanted suspect, they executed a search warrant on a hotel room and discovered a firearm, an extended magazine, and a quantity of ammunition. A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.