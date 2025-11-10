Port says protest sparked by driver’s access rule breach

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Nassau Cruise Port’s chief executive last night revealed that taxi driver protests were sparked when one breached access rules by removing security barriers - a move that triggered police intervention.

Michael Maura, chief executive and director of Nassau Cruise Port, said the tensions that resulted in yesterday’s attempted blockade of the Prince George Wharf facility resulted from events that occurred on Saturday night.

“November 8 at 8.41pm, a taxi driver removed security barriers to the Kelly dock leased by Nassau Cruise Port as a staging area for taxis during ship days and used for event parking when Nassau Cruise Port holds events,” he explained.

“During ship days, licensed taxis are permitted to access the Kelly Dock site between the time of 4am and one hour after the last ship sails. On November 8, the last ship departed at 5.35pm. The individuals were asked to leave and refused, and police were called and removed the individuals.”

Mr Maura added that Nassau Cruise Port spends over $500,000 annually to provide facilities and services for licensed taxi drivers, aiming to ensure fairness, transparency and a level playing field for all in competing for cruise passengers.

“Nassau Cruise Port expends in excess of $500,000 annually to provide a staging area for licensed taxis, which we clean every day after the taxi drivers have left,” he said. “We pay the taxi union to provide dispatchers - a job function ordinarily provided by the Road Traffic Department at no cost to the facility.

“We man, clean and supply Ministry of Tourism bathrooms located behind the tourism police station and make them available to taxi drivers from 4am each morning. Please note that cruise passengers routinely begin debarking ships after 8.30am.”

Mr Maura explained that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to create an organised and professional environment for taxi operations.

“We have invested millions in a taxi station and ground transportation area for taxi pick-up and drop off. The Nassau Cruise Port investment was designed with the intention of bringing greater equity and transparency to the taxi business process,” said Mr Maura.

“Taxi drivers had shared that the ways of the past were marred by favouritism and no transparency. They asked that Nassau Cruise Port introduce controls which all could understand and mitigate the prior practice which did not support fair business practices.”

Mr Maura added that the Nassau Cruise Port has set aside $50,000 to improve the leisure area for taxi drivers and has been working on the design for the past six months, with input from the Taxi Union Board.

“We have budgeted $50,000 to improve the leisure area on the Kelly Dock used by taxi drivers and, for the past six months, have been trying to finalise the design related to the leisure area. The Taxi Union Board is aware of this as they have been involved in the design. The taxi drivers do not contribute any money to these annual costs,” said Mr Maura.

Tensions flared yesterday, though, as taxi drivers protested what they viewed as alleged unfair treatment. Tyrone Butler, president of The Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTCU), speaking as drivers blocked the entrances to the Nassau Cruise Port with their vehicles, said that although there have been attempts to mediate their issues with the port - and assurances have been given - they have not yet been successful.

Mr Butler called for stakeholder intervention, highlighting that taxi drivers are a key part of the tourism product and should be treated fairly.

“We're here to stand with our taxi drivers. These are men and women who’ve given exemplary service to the tourism industry and they feel oppressed by the conditions that they have to work in. These men and women come out of their beds early in the evening, early in the morning just to get a job,” said Mr Butler.

He also raised concerns about “pushback” from resorts and other tourism partners that have made it difficult for taxi drivers to operate at key facilities.

“This is just an example of the kind of treatment that taxi drivers in this country have been getting from all the stakeholders. It seems as if the value of taxi drivers is not where it should be with regards to some of the stakeholders. We have a lot of pushbacks from the different stakeholders, whether it’s Atlantis, Nassau airport, different hotels,” said Mr Butler.

He called for all parties to find a resolution that would be fair and beneficial to everyone as ongoing issues must be addressed to maintain smooth operations and positive relations in the tourism sector. At the same time, he warned that if a resolution is not reached, the protest could continue for an extended period.

“Let’s sit down and see what is best for the port and the taxi drivers. I believe these are not issues that can’t be resolved, and I believe the port is trying to resolve these issues. But I don’t think this is going to stop today. I think this is going to go on for a while if we can’t get resolution,” said Mr Butler.

During the protest, taxi drivers claimed they are being denied access to the market and are facing penalties from security. The drivers are demanding better treatment, proper parking, and functional facilities, including bathrooms.

Mr Maura reiterated that taxi drivers are a key part of the tourism experience and asked for “mutual respect and co-operation” from them to ensure cruise passengers have a safe and enjoyable visit.

“The taxi sector is an important part of our tourism product just as our retail, entertainment and food and beverage operators, which all pay rents to offer their goods and services to our arriving guests. Nassau Cruise Port values the important role taxi drivers play in creating positive visitor experiences in The Bahamas. We respect their dedication and commitment to our guests and the tourism industry,” said Mr Maura.

“We also ask for mutual respect and co-operation with our team and operations as we work toward our shared goal — providing every cruise passenger with a safe, positive, and memorable experience of The Bahamas.”