American man bitten by seven-foot reef shark while spearfishing near Chub Cay

A 24-year-old American man required seven stitches after being bitten by a seven-foot reef shark while spearfishing off Chub Cay in the Berry Islands on Sunday — the latest in a string of shark-related incidents involving US visitors in Bahamian waters this year.

Daniel Alden Yi Chung Yang of California was attacked around 12.30pm, about 30 miles east of Chub Cay, after spearing a fish. As he pulled the catch toward himself, the shark lunged and bit his right arm, leaving a deep laceration, The Tribune understands.

Mr Yang managed to return to his vessel, the Cofina, where a nurse treated and administered seven stitches. Police said he did not require further medical care and was discharged in stable condition.

The incident follows several others involving American tourists, including a 63-year-old man injured while spearfishing off Big Grand Cay, Abaco, in August, and two women bitten while swimming in Bimini Bay in February. Those attacks prompted the US State Department to warn travellers in March to exercise increased caution in Bahamian waters due to crime and shark encounters.

Data from the International Shark Attack File shows fewer than 50 unprovoked shark attacks worldwide in 2024, below the ten-year average of about 70, though The Bahamas remains among the countries with the highest number of recorded cases. Experts, however, stress that such incidents are rare compared to the millions who visit or dive in its waters each year.