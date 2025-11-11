Bahamas short of 500 nurses

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE BAHAMAS is facing a shortage of about 500 registered nurses, says Public Hospitals Authority Managing Director Dr Aubynette Rolle, who warns that the exodus of healthcare workers and declining staff morale has placed mounting pressure on the public health system.

There have been instances when more than ten nurses had quit during a single month, causing a ‘significant impact,’ she said.

Dr Rolle said the authority has been working vigorously to recruit nurses from Africa and other countries while seeking to retain Bahamian staff. Asked what it would take to keep nurses in the public system, she said the problem extends beyond pay.

“It is not only the dollar figure,” she said. “It's how do I feel? Am I valued? Right? Where do I see myself in the future? Is this organisation going to support me to advance myself, and are leaders willing to mentor and support me?”

Her comments in a ZNS interview followed fresh warnings from Bahamas Nurses Union President Muriel Lightbourn, who said more than 50 nurses have left the public healthcare system in the past three to four months. Ms Lightbourn said the union is pushing for improved benefits and working conditions to stem the loss of trained professionals.

Just last week, senior nurse Pearl Williams, a 44-year-veteran, was suspended after posting a video lamenting leaking roofs, rodent infestations and supply shortages at Princess Pargaret Hospital.

The latest figures reveal the nursing shortfall appears to be worsening.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said last year that the system was short 450 nurses, later claiming this year that the figure had dropped to about 200 — a number the union disputed. Dr Rolle’s assessment now places the gap even higher.

Dr Rolle said the most acute shortages are in specialist areas, including intensive care, neonatal care, midwifery, and dialysis. She said the public healthcare system “is taking a hit,” adding that officials are developing new training modules for NAECOB approval to ensure continued professional training through the PHA’s academy.

She noted that PMH has been operating at full capacity since the pandemic, with its normal 405-bed count expanded through virtual wards to manage patient overflow.

She identified three key factors affecting retention: working conditions, access to training, and staff treatment. She said morale has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many nurses losing relatives and colleagues but never getting time to grieve because of chronic understaffing.

“We've put together spaces where persons could go and speak to psychologists and stuff if they need it,” she said. “We've had meetings. I've also had training with leaders talking about how they treat people, etc.

“We've rebranded. The first P is people, and I always remind leaders that as we care for patients, we also have to care for staff, because they're the people as well, and so we're really trying to do our best. I think we need to work a little more to make it happen.”

Dr Rolle also addressed persistent complaints about long wait times at Princess Margaret Hospital, saying officials are working to improve patient experience. She said the PHA has created a Patient Experience Department to help patients and families navigate the system and improve communication with physicians.

“The intent is to have persons moving around, helping and being that middle person to have the communication between the physician and the family member and the patient, so we can alert them to what’s going on,” she said.

Dr Rolle insisted that the authority is not “sleeping” on complaints about staff behaviour, communication, and patient care, but cautioned that lasting improvements will take time.