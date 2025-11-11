BNU chief accuses Darville of hypocrisy on ministry's handling of suspended nurses

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Nurses Union President Muriel Lightbourn yesterday accused Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville of hypocrisy over his ministry’s handling of suspended nurses, as she revealed that more than 30 public health nurses have been suspended since she took office in 2023.

She said some suspensions were as recent as three weeks ago, when three nurses were placed on leave but have since returned to work.

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Lightbourn criticised what she described as excessive disciplinary measures within the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and questioned Dr Darville’s sincerity after he expressed concern about the suspension of veteran nurse Pearl Williams. She called his remarks “disingenuous,” recalling that he remained silent when other nurses were sent home for what she described as minor offences.

Ms Lightbourn said the PHA's disciplinary system is deeply flawed and called for reforms to ensure greater fairness and efficiency. She said the union intends to revisit its industrial agreement to address the issue and prevent similar cases in the future.

Her comments come amid public attention over Ms Williams’ case. The 44-year veteran was suspended for recording a video highlighting leaking roofs, rodent infestations, and supply shortages at Princess Margaret Hospital. The PHA accused her of breaching its social media policy and reportedly instructed her not to travel, not to enter the hospital except for medical care, and to surrender her identification badge.

Ms Lightbourn said the suspension was excessive, even though the staff member had breached policy, adding that such punishments place an unnecessary burden on already strained hospital resources.

“While he is saying that he feels this is unfair, I have represented nurses from the Department of Public Health, where they were sent home without following the procedure,” she said. “Their rights to natural justice were ignored totally. These nurses were sent home, even though our industrial agreement says that they had to go through the disciplinary process before being suspended for a certain time.”

She added that investigations often drag on longer than necessary, resulting in repeated extensions of suspensions that could otherwise be avoided. In many cases, she said, a simple warning or relocation to another area would be sufficient.

“I have suggested that instead of suspending these persons, you could remove them to another area,” she said, “because when you suspend this nurse and you remove her from the ward, from the hospital for ten days, that means now that you have to find another nurse to fill in a space you're paying that nurse overtime. And guess what? Who loses? The hospital.”

Dr Darville pushed back, saying that as minister, he is not directly involved in all human resources matters. He said staff are suspended for various infractions, adding: “We have a ministry to run and when people violate, we need to respond. So, I beg to differ with her. That’s her opinion and I respect her opinion but she’s completely wrong.”

Ms Lightbourn also called for greater transparency in disciplinary matters, saying nurses are sometimes sent home under strict restrictions without being informed of the outcomes of their investigations. She said she has repeatedly raised these concerns with the disciplinary committee and Human Resources.

Defending her leadership, Ms Lightbourn said her preference for handling matters privately should not be mistaken for inaction. “Because I don't grandstand sometimes, or most of the times, doesn't mean that my voice is not heard,” she said. “I could come to the table. Decisions are made at the table. I’m not going to go out there unless it is necessary.”

Ms Williams told The Tribune she has no plans to pursue legal action but hopes her case prompts authorities to address the underlying concerns she raised.