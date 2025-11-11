BPL send seven-man team to help restore power in Jamaica

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A SEVEN-member team from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has travelled to Jamaica to help restore electricity in communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa, joining the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation’s (CARILEC) regional disaster response effort.

BPL Chief Operating Officer Anthony Christie said the mission reflects The Bahamas’ commitment to regional solidarity in times of crisis. “We would already had some challenges in our islands, but not as devastating,” he said. “We would have been familiar with such a hurricane as we had with Dorian, and we don't want to go too deep into that, but we understand where they are and where they need to be, and how long it's going to take.”

The team includes linemen, engineers, and technicians who will assist Jamaica Public Service Company in rebuilding power lines and restoring service in hard-hit areas.

Assistant Engineer Kervin Jones, who is leading the delegation, said he feels honoured to represent The Bahamas. “I am depending on everyone, and I know everyone is depending on me to lead this effort in I guess the most efficient and effective manner when we get over there,” he said.

Foreman Paul Curry, the team’s most senior member, said leaving home is never easy but the mission’s purpose outweighs the sacrifice. “Everyone knows that family means everything to anyone who is a family oriented person. So for me, leaving my family is a stretch. However, the broader goal for me is the country. We represent, the country,” he said. “We gonna represent The Bahamas. We need to be able to see how that is done. We going to Jamaica. Jamaica is a neighbor country. I've done restoration already in Nassau repeatedly so I'm not a novice in terms of restoration of power supply, just is going to be in another country.”

Lineman Dremeko Cooper, who previously worked on restoration efforts in Dominica, said he is prepared for the challenges ahead but remains mindful of the conditions they may face.

BPL said its workers will remain in Jamaica for several weeks as part of a wider regional deployment coordinated through CARILEC, which pools resources from member utilities to help nations struck by major storms.