Father recalls last time he saw his son in manslaughter trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER yesterday recalled the last time he saw his teenage son alive, as the manslaughter trial into the 2013 shooting death of 18-year-old Sylvester Woodside continued.

Cecil Woodside told the court he last saw his son on Thanksgiving Day in 2013. He said the two spent the holiday together, and his son appeared to be in good spirits. The next day – he was dead and he identified his son’s body at Princess Margaret Hospital’s morgue.

Jadre “Mice” Evans is accused of causing Sylvester Woodside’s death on November 28, 2013, in Jubilee Gardens.

Mr Woodside said he was accompanied by his brother, who has since died, when he went to the hospital. He spoke there with a doctor and a police officer.

Prosecutors also read into evidence the death certificate of Storm Ferguson, who had been questioned along with Evans in connection with the case. It said Ferguson, 28, died at his home on September 5, 2021, from a seizure.

A police officer previously testified that Ferguson was arrested alongside Evans on December 1, 2013.

Damien White represents Evans, while Gary Rolle, Danielle Capron, and Tabitha Frazer represent the Crown. Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns presided.