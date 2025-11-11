Gibson: DRMA failed to deliver hurricane relief

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson has accused the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA) of neglecting residents in need of hurricane relief, calling the failure to deliver supplies to the island “disgraceful”, “deeply disappointing” and “unacceptable.”

In a Facebook post, Mr Gibson said he donated tarps to Island Administrator Jandile Archer, with Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers present, to help residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Melissa.

He said the island continues to face a shortage of tarps, construction materials, and other essential supplies needed for recovery.

“I am advised that yesterday morning, another RBDF vessel arrived at the dock to drop off officers to undertake further home/building assessments and, once again, no hurricane relief supplies were sent by the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA) — despite repeated assurances that aid would be delivered to Long Island,” he said.

“This is disgraceful, deeply disappointing and completely unacceptable. Our people deserve timely and adequate support in this recovery period.”

DRMA executive chairman Alex Storr said yesterday that officials are working with the island administrator to confirm what is needed and plan to send supplies soon. He added that RBDF officers are already on the ground and may be carrying out repairs, though he could not say when the relief items will arrive.

“We've already done Rapid Assessment two days after the storm, and this will now be to look at residences and everything else to see what needs to be done,” Mr Storr said. “But supplies will be going down as well, the basics you are sure to need, like tarp and other things. But we will actually be doing an on-the-ground assessment this week.”

Hurricane Melissa, which struck The Bahamas in late October, was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the region. The system developed rapidly over the Caribbean Sea before slamming into Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane on October 28, devastating communities there and leaving at least 40 people dead across the region. After crossing eastern Cuba, the storm passed through the southern Bahamas with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and severe coastal flooding that damaged homes and infrastructure on several islands, including Long Island, San Salvador, and Cat Island.

In Long Island, Melissa tore roofs from houses, uprooted trees, and downed power lines, leaving large sections of the island without electricity for days. Many residents have struggled to secure basic supplies such as tarpaulins and building materials as they work to repair their homes. Local officials have warned that the prolonged lack of assistance could worsen living conditions for families whose properties were severely damaged.

The government declared several southern islands disaster zones after the storm, while the Royal Bahamas Defence Force was deployed to help with assessments and recovery.