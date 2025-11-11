Man injured in East Hill Street shooting incident

A 21-year-old man was shot and injured early Monday morning after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle near East Hill Street.

Police said the victim had parked his white Chevrolet Cruze shortly after 3am to speak with an acquaintance while accompanied by a man and a woman when a grey Jeep pulled alongside them and its occupants began shooting.

The victim was struck in his right arm. The suspects sped off heading south on Market Street.

He drove himself to hospital, where he is in stable condition. His two companions were not injured.