Man must pay $200k fine or face five years prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to pay a $198,000 fine or face five years in prison after admitting yesterday to possessing $207,000 worth of drugs and 20 rounds of ammunition at his Atlantic Drive home.

Police said 33-year-old Devin Symonette was found with 87lbs of marijuana, 51 marijuana edibles, 24 vape pens, one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, 20 .40 rounds of ammunition, and a black .40 extended magazine during a K-9 assisted search of his residence around 11am on November 5.

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $207,000.

Symonette pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition, possession of a component part of a firearm, and four counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was fined $198,000, including $20,000 for the ammunition charge, or face a five-year prison term if he fails to pay.

The $5,507 confiscated during the drug bust was ordered forfeited to the Crown.

Ian Cargill and Ryszard Humes represented Symonette, while Chief Superintendent Lakisia Moss prosecuted the case.