Teenage boy accused of fatal shooting at Arawak Cay

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE boy was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of fatally shooting Philip Lockhart at Arawak Cay last month.

Police allege that 18-year-old Shawntone Davis shot Lockhart, 25, while they were at a bar on Arawak Cay around 1.30am on October 26. Davis is also accused of attempting to kill Errol Collie that same night.





Lockhart later died of his injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital. Reports indicate that one of the men involved in the incident was struck with a blunt object, while another suffered stab wounds.

Davis was charged with murder and attempted murder before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. He was not required to enter a plea, and the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment on February 26 2026.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that date. Donna Major represented Davis, while Chief Superintendent Lakisia Moss prosecuted the case.