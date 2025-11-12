Bringing home the gold, silver

BAHAMAS Aquatics got another feather in its cap as The Bahamas’ under-14 co-ed team returned home as champions of the XXXVIII CARIFTA Aquatics Championships Water Polo, while the under-16 boys’ team got the silver medals this past weekend.

The event was hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Trinidad & Tobago at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex in Coral Springs, Florida.

It also featured teams from Canada, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States of America in an invitational tournament.

Members of Team Bahamas' 14-and-under team were Paityn Burrows, Meghan Smith, Dalane Phillips, la'Mya Bodie, Jacob Johnson, Kaedan Hackett, Jahmahl Wilson, Ryalondon Smith, Krishna Rolle, Cameren Carroll, Asher Bastian, Khalie Kemp, Isaiah Feaste, Zara Phillips and Toni Wilson.

Dalene Phillips, Jacob Johnson, Kaedan Hackett, Jahmahl Wilson, Krishna Rolle, Cameren Carroll and Asher Bastian also teamed up to compete on the 16-and-under team that comprised of Jamar Bienaime, Shanterro Knowles, Jayden Smith, Isaiah Colon, Jaylen Rahming and Caylen Brown.