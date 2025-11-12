Devynne Charlton earns the Prime Minister's Award for National Pride

DEVYNNE Charlton won the Prime Minister’s Award for National Pride at the 2025 National Sports Awards, held at Sandals Royal Bahamian, Cable Beach, on November 8.

Rounding out the top three awards were Minister of Sports Award winner Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and Tourism Impact Award winner Valdez “VJ” Edgecombe.

Among senior government officials taking part in the awards ceremony as presenters were cabinet ministers, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, Minister of State with Responsibility for Disaster Risk Management Leon Lundy and Minister of State for the Environment Zane Lightbourne.