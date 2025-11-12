Game 1 of BAISS Senior Boys' Baseball Championship to be replayed in full today

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

GAME one of the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools Senior Boys’ Baseball Championship between the Queen’s College Comets and St. Augustine’s College Big Red Machine was stopped due to heavy rainfall on Monday evening at the Andre Rodgers National Stadium.

The game was tied 1-1 through the first two innings. The Comets broke the tie at the top of the third with four unanswered runs to take a 5-1 lead over the Big Red Machine.

However, just as QC started to build momentum, the weather shifted.

As the rain intensified and field conditions deteriorated, the brief delay was upgraded to a stoppage as the umpires made the decision to halt the game for player safety and field preservation.

The game will be replayed in full on Wednesday, November 12, at the same venue.