Masters bring home track and field medals

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

HALF-miler Michael Armbrister and long jumper Natasha “Downtown” Brown continued the success in track and field for The Bahamas at the Mexico North, Central American and Caribbean Masters Championships over the weekend.

The NCCMA Masters Championships was a part of the World Masters Athletics' series and was held in Mexico City, Mexico.

It was the first event for the year that both Armbrister and Brown competed in.

Armbrister, who heads a five-member team that normally represents The Bahamas at the masters competition, competed in three events and came out with a pair of silver and a bronze medal.

Competing in the 65-age group, Armbrister opened up with third place in the 800 metres in a time of two minutes and 43 seconds. He followed that with a silver in the 400m in 1:01 and he cleared 15-feet, 7 1/2-inches or 4.75 metres in the long jump for his other silver.

Armbrister said the competition was extremely tough, especially in the jumps where Brian Hankerson, the American masters record holder, doubled up as the champion in both the long and triple jumps. Hankerson beat out fellow American world record holder Willie Banks in the triple jump.

"I first jumped against Hankerson at the US Indoor Nationals in 2011 and it was the same results," Armbrister said. "But I was happy to come out with the silver.

"I spoke to Willie, who now lives in California and he's excited about us doing something here in The Bahamas for the masters in the future. So it was good for us with a small team to come out with the medals we won."

Brown, competing in the women's 55-60 long jump, soared to third place with her best leap of 11-1 1/2 (3.39m) while completing just one of the four attempts.

"I was very proud of myself, especially with this being the first time that I was at the event for the full time," Brown said.

"The last couple of times I got there late or I was a little sick.

"This time, the training I went under gave me a chance to position myself to be able to compete. This was a very good indication for me to see where I was. I was healthy enough to compete, even though my toes were very cold."

While the goal was to win the gold, Brown said she wanted to demonstrate to others that they can age gracefully and still compete competitively.

"I just wanted to get out there and do something that I've done for so long and still be able to compete healthy was good for me," said the Bahamian former long jump sensation. "So as I continue to age and my body shows up for me, I will continue to do it until I'm not able to do it."

Brown, the first Bahamian female to win her professional card as a fitness competitor, said her aim now is to develop more persons to join her in fitness training so that they can develop the future generation of competitors to carry on the tradition. While she's not competing at the pro level, she said she wants to get more people involved in fitness, which helps to develop athletes in all sports played in the country and to help to eliminate obesity among Bahamians in general.

Armbrister, a naturopathic therapist, is currently working with Red-Line Athletics Track Club as an assistant coach.

Armbrister is now gearing up for the final event on the calendar for the year next month at the Gainesville Florida Senior Games, considered the senior Olympics for competitors 50-and-over.

He is expected to be joined by Dr Brian Humblestone, who will be competing in his first event for the year.