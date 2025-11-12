US trans deportee now 'lost in limbo'

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Digital Editor
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
HANDCUFFED, shackled, and escorted up a plane’s steps, Deanna Richardson said an officer leaned close and said: “In Trump’s world there are only two genders. Put him back with the other men.”
Hours later, she was on Bahamian soil — a country she had not seen since she was two years old.
Three and a half weeks after that flight, Ms Richardson remains in limbo. With no Bahamian identification, no job, and nowhere permanent to live, the 47-year-old trans woman spends her days at a government-assisted shelter trying to make sense of a life uprooted.
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” she said. “I worked seven days a week in San Diego. I had a home, a career, my dogs. Then, out of nowhere, I was grabbed off the street and shipped here. I’ve never felt so powerless.”
Ms Richardson migrated to the United States with her mother at the age of two but became a ward of the state when she was removed from her legal guardian after her mom's death due to abuse.
When she became an adult, she was able to obtain a driver's license and social security number with no barrier to employment. In 2017, during the first Trump administration, she was detained by the United States Immigration and Naturalisation Service (INS) but released after several attempts by officials to verify her Bahamian status were unsuccessful.
Ms Richardson went on to build an independent life and career in custodial management, transitioned to a woman, and legally changed her name.
She never suspected that one day she would be ambushed near her apartment by US immigration agents and shuttled through facilities in Texas and Florida before being flown to New Providence with nothing alongside 44 other deportees.
“They just jumped out the bushes and grabbed me up. I didn’t see a lawyer or a judge,” she said. “I kept asking to speak to my deportation officer — no one would tell me anything. They handcuffed and shackled me the whole way.”
"I had one phone call during that entire period; it was a few days after I'd been in detention and I was able to make one call to let my family know where I was, what had happened."
Ms Richardson's situation underscores the human toll of US immigration enforcement that has swept up long-time residents and returned them to countries with limited resources to receive them.
According to data from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arrests and detentions of Bahamian nationals have climbed steadily in recent years, peaking in fiscal year 2024 with 128 arrests, 163 detentions, and 92 removals.
The Tribune understands that deportation flights from the United States carrying Caribbean nationals arrive in New Providence roughly every other week, often with little notice. According to a high-ranking source, Bahamian officials are typically given passenger information only shortly before take-off, limiting their ability to verify identities or prepare support services.
Local authorities have formed an inter-agency task force — linking the Consulate in Washington DC, the Law Enforcement team in Miami, and local Immigration and Social Services units — to manage arrivals and assist families seeking information.
Upon arrival, Ms Richardson said she was processed by Immigration and INTERPOL before being taken to the Police Training College, where social workers placed her in temporary accommodation at a shelter.
Officials are said to be monitoring several “vulnerable” cases, including transgender deportees, and reviewing how best to support them.
However, Ms Richardson said she has struggled to obtain identification documents necessary for employment, banking, or housing.
“They keep sending me back and forth between offices,” she said. “I need an affidavit, but how can I possibly get one? I haven't lived here in more than 40 years. One day they tell you to come back, you come back and they still don’t know anything. There are others here who’ve been waiting six months and still don’t have documents.”
The lack of coordination between agencies, she said, has left deportees feeling abandoned.
“It’s just a merry-go-round,” she said. “The government agencies here, nobody talks to each other, so nobody knows what any of the other agencies are doing. It’s so discouraging. You feel like you have no help.”
Ms Richardson described her return as a “culture shock” and said she fears for her safety in public spaces.
“I told ICE about the risks for people like me here, and they didn’t care,” she said. “I almost got attacked because someone thought I was something I wasn’t. I don’t feel safe; I just want to get my ID, get a job, and live.”
“My mental health is horrible right now, but I’m a survivor,” she added. “I’ve survived everything life has thrown at me — but this, this I was never prepared for.”
Comments
Porcupine 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Our world has lost compassion. The Bahamas is no place for decent people. let alone vulnerable people. The United States has become a fascist dictatorship. No rule of law, no justice, no compassion. The Bahamas will see increasing hardship for our people. Not only because the US has lost its way, but now the worst of the worst in The Bahamas will feel emboldened. The PLP is probably even more corrupt than the US government. Prepare yourselves folks. We are descending into madness and the realm of monsters. The US economy is crashing. The Bahamian economy will soon be doing the same. The rich simply don't care. They don't care.
moncurcool 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
What is missing in the story is why was the person deported her? Where they in the other country illegally?
K4C 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
Ms Richardson migrated to the United States with her mother at the age of two but became a ward of the state when she was removed from her legal guardian after her mom's death due to abuse.
The person is said to claim to be a Bahamas citizen , but with no official documents
papasmurff36 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
He is a convicted child sexual offended. Find out the real story before publishing rubbish.
http://tribune242.com/users/photos/2025…
TalRussell 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Makes no sense that a plane with cargo of passengers of unknown nationalities wasn't denied Air traffic control (ATC) permission to proceed to landing clearance outside immediate safety factors. -- Minister Mitchell," talks out of a loud mouth but walks with a weak stick"!! -- Yes?
joeblow 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
... for all of human history there were only two sexes, male and female. These characteristics are immutable! When what objective reality and science says is contradicted by what a person feels, commonsense demands that we follow the objective evidence. In spite of how a person feels if objective testing shows your blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar are high, then your feelings are disregarded in the face of the evidence. If a biopsy shows cancer, your feelings are irrelevant! That is what is done in all other areas of life, why should this guy be treated any different?
hrysippus 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Hey Joeblown, have you ever heard the word "hermaphrodite"? Do you happen to know what it means? People proud of their ignorance because they believe in some religion are usually the most bigoted.
joeblow 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
... clearly comprehension is a challenge for you! Please advise, what percentage of people who claim to be "transgender" are actual hermaphrodites (like the earthworm), or have a disorder like Klinefelters syndrome? The answer will reveal your extent of your ignorance!
TalRussell 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
The view of our culture "too fixated in we mindset," does implies a certain mindset of struggling to understand in face of extensive sociological and other research that the man's and woman's are not the only two kinds of sexes. --- Beside, what sex of a passenger got to do with ICE's unauthorized landing plane at LPIA. -- Yes?
JohnQ 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Illegal immigration warrants rapid removal in most countries. Compound that with additional criminal activity and there will be an intervention. Nothing more and nothing less.
LastManStanding 4 minutes ago
This needs to be addressed if it's really happening. If Bahamians are doing foolishness in the US fine kick them out but it's not our problem or responsibility to deal with any other "Caribbean nationals". Ship the "Caribbean nationals" to the places they belong, don't expect us to do your job for you.
