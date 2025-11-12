Water and sewerage completes work on east bay street - road repair expected soon

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER weeks of evening traffic snarls caused by a damaged pipe along East Bay Street near Montagu, the Water and Sewerage Corporation was last night expected to have completed repairs, paving the way for road restoration and bringing relief to frustrated motorists.

Public Affairs Manager Nikolette Elden said the damaged line opposite the Nassau Yacht Club was removed and replaced after the corporation was alerted to compromised infrastructure in the area. Crews discovered the ageing ‘force main’ had failed, prompting urgent weekend repairs.

While the excavation remains open, the site has been barricaded and coned off to protect motorists and pedestrians.

The work had intensified congestion along the busy stretch during peak hours as drivers navigated lane closures and detours.

In a separate update, Ms Elden confirmed that Crooked Island’s water supply has been fully restored after service interruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa. Power issues had temporarily affected customers in higher areas such as Cabbage Hill, while lower-lying communities continued to receive service.

“These issues have since been resolved, and normal water service has been restored across the island,” she said. “The Corporation continues to closely monitor system performance to ensure stable and reliable supply for all customers.”