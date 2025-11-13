Bahamas partnering with AI firm to craft tourist vacations

The Bahamas has partnered with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform in a bid to develop customised vacation itineraries for its thousands of visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in a statement, said the tie-up with Mindtrip will enable would-be tourists to explore The Bahamas’ lesser-known Family Islands or enjoy activities such as food festivals, scuba diving and ecotourism.

It added that Mindtrip for business will help visitors plan, design and experience itineraries that exceed expectations. “The Bahamas is the perfect partner for Mindtrip for Business because the destination offers something for every traveller,” said Andy Moss, Mindtrip’s co-founder and chief executive.

“Whether it’s family fun, romance, eco-tourism or outdoor adventure, Mindtrip makes discovering and experiencing the islands effortless. It’s travel planning reimagined for today’s modern explorer.”

When planning a trip on https://www.bahamas.com, visitors will interact with Mindtrip’s AI, which answers questions, suggests experiences and instantly generates custom itineraries complete with photos and interactive maps for each point of interest based on personalised preferences.

The Ministry said Mindtrip will instantly process questions such as the best time to visit The Bahamas, which resorts are best for families, or where to find top-rated restaurants and local cuisine. It will also give localised tips, eliminating guesswork and saving time.

“In our ongoing commitment to enhance the visitor experience, we are leveraging innovative technology to revolutionise how travellers are planning their getaway to The Bahamas,” said Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation.

“This partnership with Mindtrip is an exciting and important step forward in making trip planning more personalised, ensuring every visitor to our world class destination can immerse themselves in our culture, adventures and natural beauty even before they arrive.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said Mindtrip will also deliver up-to-date weather conditions for the region, including real time updates on tropical storms, hurricanes and other events that may impact travel.

It added that Mindtrip will also also guide international visitors to the best airports for their needs, showing which countries offer regular service, such as Panama and London, along with seasonal routes from Europe and options for private charters.

“Our goal is to ensure that the islands of The Bahamas remain a first choice for travellers worldwide,” said Latia Duncombe, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation’s director-general.

“Through this partnership with Mindtrip, we are showcasing the vibrant culture and rich diversity of our 16 unique islands, while connecting travellers to experiences that matter most to them and offering a truly immersive view of The Bahamas.”

Besides partnering with The Bahamas, Mindtrip for Business works with destinations ranging from national tourism boards such as Brand USA and Visit Costa Rica to US territories such as Discover Puerto Rico. It also assists state organisations such as Visit California and Travel Nevada, regional destination marketing organisations such as The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and See Monterey, and cities incuding Visit Myrtle Beach, Visit Buena Park, New Orleans & Company and Visit Truckee-Tahoe.