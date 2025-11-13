Chamber president to lead-off Long Island Business Outlook

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive will deliver the keynote address at the 11th annual Long Island Business Outlook conference that will be held next Thursday at the Clarence Town Community Centre.

Conference organisers, The Counsellors, said the November 20 event will be held under the theme ‘Prioritising inclusive sustainable growth’. It will focus on strategies to strengthen Long Island’s economy, support sustainable development and preserve the island’s traditions.

Besides the lead address by Dr Leo Rolle, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce & Employers Confederation (BCCEC) chief, infrastructure discussions will feature a panel consisting of Toni Seymour, Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) chief executive; Fané Austin, engineer and project manager at the Water & Sewerage Corporation; and a representative from Renugen Pro (solar), focusing on how utilities and renewable energy initiatives can drive productivity and support local business growth.

Dr Kenneth Romer, director of aviation and deputy director-general of tourism, will present on airport development, while a panel moderated by Kerry Fountain, executive director of the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board, will examine airline operations and tourism access.

Panellists include Dr Romer; Tracy Cooper, managing director of Bahamasair; Bethsheba Gibbs, accounts manager/director at Southern Airways, and Sarah Swainson, business development director, Makers Air. They will discuss strategies to improve connectivity, attract visitors and boost commerce on the island.

Entrepreneurship will be highlighted by a panel including Margaret Fox of Sheep Runner Ferry; Mario Cartwright, distributor for SunOil (Shell); and Peter Fox, owner of PFC, who will share how local business leaders are seizing opportunities to grow their ventures.

Dwight Burrows, treasurer of the Long Islanders Association, said, “I’m excited to participate in the 11th annual Long Island Business Outlook. This forum is an important setting that connects ideas with action. It brings together community leaders, entrepreneurs and national partners to focus on how we can build and strengthen our island’s economy while preserving the traditions that define Long Islanders.

“This kind of collaboration helps ensure that Long Island’s growth is inclusive, sustainable and anchored on the pride and resilience of our people.” Mr Burrows will also discuss the economic benefits of regattas and festivals, emphasising how community events stimulate local spending and tourism.

Deon Gibson, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute general manager, will explore opportunities and challenges in agriculture, while Stephanie Cartwright, assistant fisheries superintendent III at the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, will discuss fisheries as a critical driver of Long Island’s economy, highlighting sustainable practices and industry trends.

Ramona Ritchie-Taylor, operator of RRT Consultant Services, and SunQuest Services & Event Rentals, a moderator for the event, said: “I am very excited about this year's outlook because we will be hearing from a great cross-section of local entrepreneurs who are having a direct impact on the island's economy. The movers and shakers on Long Island are leading the way in keeping the island going.”

Fellow moderator, Tuesday White, owner of TWP Publications, added: “It’s always a privilege to be part of something that inspires encouragement, enlightenment and empowerment across our communities. The Long Island Business Outlook isn’t just about business; it’s about connection, collaboration and creating the kind of awareness that drives good business and sustainable growth. I’m proud to lend my voice to a forum that continues to move our island forward.”