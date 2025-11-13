Expectant father ‘Milky’ killed in tragic car crash

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FATHER-TO-BE James Lambert, known across Nassau’s entertainment scene as “Milky,” died in a car crash as he prepared to welcome his second child.

As tributes flooded in for the 34-year-old, known for organising concerts and parties, his grieving mother Debbie Lambert said it comforted her to see how much he was loved. Friends described him as joyful, calm, and the life of the party.

“He’s not supposed to go before me,” Ms Lambert said through tears. “We never talked about his death. We always talked about what would happen if I died.”

Police said the accident happened shortly after 6am on November 7. Officers who responded to a collision on Bethel Avenue, off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, found a red Nissan Note that had struck a utility pole and a severely injured man lying unresponsive outside the vehicle. Lambert was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, where he later died.

Ms Lambert said her son’s long-term girlfriend grew worried when he did not return home the night before. “When we got there, they were working on him, and two minutes later, we were told he passed away,” she said.

She described her son as the love of her life and said they had spoken the night before the crash. He had been planning to move with his four-year-old son and pregnant girlfriend.

Originally from Grand Bahama, Ms Lambert said she raised her only child largely on her own. Lambert grew up on that island before settling in New Providence, where he built a reputation as an energetic promoter and devoted father.

She said he adored his four-year-old son and was eagerly awaiting the birth of his second child. “He was very excited and hoping for a girl, and he knew everything. They chose names. So it’s just a whole tragedy.”

Her grandson is now living with her. She said the little boy does not yet know his father has died, but she already sees glimpses of her son’s personality in him.

Lambert’s girlfriend, who is expecting their baby soon, has also been struggling with the loss. Ms Lambert said she is trying to support her as much as possible as they face the months ahead without him.

Since the crash, Ms Lambert said she has tried to keep busy with work but finds the grief unbearable.

She urged people to remember her son for the joy he brought to others, saying he could light up any room he walked into.

Police investigations into the crash continue.