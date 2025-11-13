Gov’t invests $22.7m to aid South Andros water supply

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Government yesterday committed $22.7m to replace outdated pipelines and expand water distribution across Mangrove Cay, with new mains and service connections planned for more than 350 homes and businesses.

Leon Lundy, minister with responsibility for the Water & Sewerage Corporation, and also MP for Mangrove Cay, Central & South Andros, said families in the area have lived for years with low water pressure and, at times, no water at all. The project is designed to renew the island’s water system, strengthening reliability and distribution.

Mr Lundy said the project is split into two main parts, where Bakerwick Construction will handle the waterworks portion worth $5.5m, and Ambi’s Patching and Maintenance will manage the roadworks portion worth $17.2m.

“This is a 22.7m investment by the Government of The Bahamas, made possible through a public-private partnership led by the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs. Bakerwick Construction Company will undertake the waterworks component valued at $5.5m, while Ambi’s Patching and Maintenance will execute the roadworks valued at $17.2m,” said Mr Lundy.

“Together, these projects form a single mission: To give Mangrove Cay the infrastructure that matches its spirit and potential.” He added that the project will involve installing over 46,000 feet of four-inch water mains and 13,600 feet of two-inch mains. This upgrade will provide 350 homes and businesses with new service connections, benefiting more than 1,000 residents.

“This project represents a complete renewal of our island’s water system, replacing outdated galvanised and PVC pipelines with a new, modern network built to serve our people for generations to come,” said Mr Lundy.

“The works will include the installation of more than 46,000 feet of four-inch mains and 13,600 feet of two-inch mains. Three hundred and fifty homes and businesses will receive new service lateral connections, benefiting more than 1,000 residents. The system will extend from Moxey Town to Lisbon Creek in Mangrove Cay, strengthening water reliability and distribution across the island.”

Mr Lundy added that that earlier in the year, a $1.04m contract was signed to install transmission mains linking the reverse osmosis plant in Kemp’s Bay with the wellfield at The Bluff in South Andros, and the project builds on that progress.

“It is not just an upgrade of pipes; it is an investment in public health, community resilience and national development. When complete, this island will finally have what it has long deserved; strong pressure, clean water and consistent service from end to end,” said Mr Lundy.

“Earlier this year, we signed a $1.04m contract for the installation of transmission mains linking the Corporation’s reverse osmosis plant in Kemp’s Bay with the wellfield at The Bluff, South Andros. Today’s signing builds upon that momentum, extending the reach of safe, reliable water throughout Andros and ensuring that every community on this island stands on the same foundation of modern, resilient infrastructure.”