KEITH ROYE II: Esports growth lays path for digital entrepreneurs

By KEITH ROYE II

In recent years, the global gaming industry has undergone a remarkable transformation, expanding beyond leisure and entertainment into a space that is influencing education, innovation and business strategy. The convergence of esports and virtual reality, often called VR, sits at the heart of this evolution and offers valuable lessons for how nations such as The Bahamas can prepare for a digitally-driven future.

What was once viewed as a casual pastime has matured into a thriving global business. Esports, which refers to organised competitive video gaming, has become a multi-billion dollar sector with professional teams, sponsorship agreements, media rights and international tournaments that now attract audiences comparable to major sporting events.

Yet beyond the excitement and spectacle, the esports ecosystem reflects a modern business model in action. Players operate as personal brands. Teams function like start-ups with management structures, marketing departments and revenue strategies. Streaming platforms generate advertising income and engage audiences through digital storytelling.

This blend of technology, creativity and entrepreneurship mirrors the new realities of global commerce. For Bahamian entrepreneurs, particularly those in creative and digital industries, esports serves as a reminder that opportunity can come not only from traditional markets but also from emerging digital spaces where innovation thrives.

Virtual reality has also moved far beyond novelty. Around the world, companies are using VR to improve workforce training, collaboration and customer engagement. In tourism, hotels and travel brands now offer immersive previews of destinations, allowing potential visitors to experience locations before making a booking.

This technology presents a clear opportunity for The Bahamas. Imagine showcasing the tranquility of Abaco’s cays or the vibrancy of downtown Nassau through interactive virtual tours that reach potential visitors across continents before they even arrive.

Beyond tourism, VR can strengthen workforce development. By simulating real world situations, employers can provide cost-effective training that mirrors real conditions. This approach can enhance the skills of Bahamian workers while reducing the logistical challenges and expenses associated with traditional hands-on instruction.

As gaming and VR continue to converge, The Bahamas stands at an important crossroads. The country’s young population, expanding digital infrastructure and growing technology culture, make it well-suited to engage with these emerging industries.

Educational institutions can introduce programmes in game design, digital animation and immersive technology. Local marketing agencies can create virtual brand experiences for clients. Entrepreneurs can explore opportunities in digital tourism, esports management and content creation. Each of these initiatives contributes to a broader vision of economic diversification, and positions Bahamian talent as active participants in the digital economy rather than mere consumers of it.

Both gaming and business rely on the same core principles: Strategy, teamwork, adaptability and continuous learning. These qualities are essential for The Bahamas as it embraces the realities of the modern economy and prepares for the future of work.

The convergence of gaming and business is about much more than entertainment. It represents innovation, creativity and forward thinking. For a nation built on resilience and enterprise, The Bahamas has every reason to take these lessons seriously.

If we approach the opportunity wisely, the next great Bahamian success story may begin not in a boardroom or resort, but in the digital arena.





• NB: About Keith

Keith Roye II is a highly analytic and solutions-driven professional with extensive experience in software development. He holds a BSc in computer science and his career includes leading and delivering global software projects in various industries in The Bahamas and the US.