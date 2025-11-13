Man accused of stabbing prison officer charged with murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday in connection with the fatal stabbing of prison officer Ashantio Johnson at Blue Ice Bar & Restaurant earlier this month.

Police allege that Michael Petty, 21, fatally stabbed Johnson, 23, around 2am on November 5 on Baillou Hill North.

Petty is also accused of attempting to kill two of Johnson’s squad mates, Perry Butler and Gregory Bullard, who were reportedly injured during the same incident.

Johnson’s death marked the country’s 71st murder for the year. The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services described his death as a “tremendous loss.”

Petty was not required to enter a plea to the charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. The matter is expected to proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was advised of his right to apply for bail through the higher court and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on March 5, 2026.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.