'Restraint will be tested'

CORRECTIONAL officers’ restraint and professionalism will be tested as they are now tasked with guarding the man accused of killing one of their colleagues, Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare admitted yesterday.

“It is our job,” he said at an emotional comfort and healing session for slain Ashantino Johnson’s co-workers.

The room filled with sobs as colleagues mourned the 23-year-old officer who had only months earlier graduated from the department’s training programme. Tears flowed freely as officers embraced one another and sang hymns, including It’s So Sweet to Trust in Jesus and Because He Lives.

“It is our mandate to take the worst of the worst,” added Commissioner Cleare. “It is our mandate to make the worst of the worst the best of the best upon their release. It would be a difficult task, but we have to exercise restraint and carry the mandates of the courts. The courts place persons here in our care for us to protect them and to bring them back to court for justice. Although it will be difficult for staff, we have very, very good staff, and they will do their job.”

The healing service, hosted by the Department of Correctional Services Chaplaincy Unit, was held for Johnson’s colleagues, especially his 2024 squadmates and officers of “A” Division in maximum security. The service followed the charging of a man with Johnson’s murder and two counts of attempted murder. Two other officers injured in the attack were also present and are said to be recovering well.

“The 2024 squad is one of the most cohesive squads that we have ever had,” Commissioner Cleare said. “This squad is made up mainly of persons from the Family Islands, and they became very close. That’s why they have taken this so hard. We had to work extremely tirelessly to bring in professional counselling for them. We have had full-time psychiatrists, psychologists, and outside counsellors speak to them. What you saw today was just a part of that process.”

Johnson was fatally stabbed and two of his colleagues wounded during a fight at Blu Ice Restaurant & Bar shortly before 2am on November 5. Videos circulating online showed a chaotic scene inside the lounge as patrons looked for safety while a man swung at others. Outside, the suspected attacker reportedly confronted an off-duty police officer, leading to a scuffle during which the officer’s service weapon was discharged, grazing the suspect’s head.

Johnson, originally from Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, died just months after fulfilling his dream of joining the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His family said the achievement reflected his determination to build a better life.

His sister, Corrections Sergeant Clendina Johnson Smith, described him as loving, funny, and the life of the party. She said their father cried proud tears when Johnson graduated, and her brother was excited to begin his new career.

Before joining the department, he worked at North Eleuthera Airport and played on the prison’s basketball team, carrying the national flag during parades.

The department called his death a “tremendous loss.”

Commissioner Cleare said the government has directed the department to ensure new recruits are better prepared to protect themselves.

“This is not an easy job,” he said. “This is a dangerous job, like any other uniformed branch. We’ve got to realise that the country is changing and the world is changing, and we have to adjust to meet those challenges.”