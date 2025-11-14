19-year-old turns lunch money into boutique business

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AT 19, entrepreneur Dashia Moxey is running a growing clothing boutique, juggling multiple side businesses and studying law, after turning the lunch money she saved in high school into the capital for her own store.

Ms Moxey opened Astra Boutique in February, months after graduating from Temple Christian High School in June 2024. She said watching her parents struggle financially drove her to start earning on her own at 14, first by launching a skincare line funded with her lunch money, then offering locs hairstyling and selling candied fruit.

She said she saved everything she made in school with a single goal in mind: opening a clothing store. Along the way, she said a supportive dean encouraged her entrepreneurial ambitions while she balanced her studies and growing ventures.

Asked how business has gone since Astra Boutique opened, Ms Moxey said there have been more good days than bad, but admitted the early months were tough.

“When I first opened, I was getting a lot of recognition online, but it wasn't the same as in the store,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “Everyone was saying ‘oh y’all should support her, y’all should come through.’ But no one was coming through, it was really slow.”

She said the slow start made her question whether she made the right decision, but ultimately deepened her faith. “That's when I realised I can't joke around with my faith,” she said.

Astra Boutique now sells clothing, handbags, jewellery, skincare, hair products, and accessories. Ms Moxey has also moved into event services, offering a “Sip and Paint” rental business that provides supplies for customers.

She described it as a “blessing” to have something she can call her own and said opening the boutique was the best decision she has made so far. The business recently allowed her to take her mother on a trip, a milestone she said made her especially proud.

On top of running her enterprises, Ms Moxey is studying law at the University of The Bahamas. She said she hopes to enter politics one day to advocate for young entrepreneurs and push for more youth involvement in national development.

Ms Moxey said she wants her journey from school-born side hustles to business ownership to show other young people that their ambitions are attainable if they work hard and stay committed. “But also you shouldn't be afraid, because God wouldn't put you in a position that you can’t handle,” she added.