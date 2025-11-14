Bahamas routs Suriname 77-45

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER getting blown out by 27 points from host Guyana on the opening day of the FIBA Caribbean Women's Championships, The Bahamas women's national basketball team took their frustration out on Suriname with a 32-point rout.

Coming off their 102-75 loss to Guyana as they connected on 17 three-pointers on Wednesday in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana, the Bahamas blasted Suriname 77-45 last night.

The Bahamas led just 20-15 after the first quarter, but pushed the margin to 34-24 at the half. Using a 24-5 spurt in the third, The Bahamas went up 58-29 going into the fourth and they cruised to their first victory. "We knew we had a good chance to beat Suriname," said head coach Donillo “Donnie” Culmer. "The ladies came back after the loss to Guyana and played like we wanted them to play."

Culmer, who was assisted by Jaraun “Kino” Burrows, Diasti Delancy and Anthony Swaby, said he was really pleased with how well they played together as a team.

Eleuthera native Lashann Higgs, using her wealth of experience from playing overseas in Europe, led the attack with a game high 35 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Valerie Nesbitt, who had the hot hands in the game one loss, added 15 points with 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Michelle Butler was the only other player in double figures with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Grand Bahamian Judy Forbes and Valicia Demeritte both had six points with Forbes also contributing six rebounds, two assists and as many steals, while Demeritte had two rebounds.

Latavia Brennen also made her presence felt with just four points, but 13 rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block shot.

Other members of Team Bahamas are Mikayah Tucker, Kayla Bien, Latoya Rolle, Taronya Wildgoose, Tatyana Lockhart and Sha-Londa Neely.

Beyonce Jedinie led Suriname with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals and Chinique Pengel chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.

Guyana 102, Bahamas 75

The Bahamas didn't have an answer for Guyana's torrid shooting spree as sisters Amisha, Arshia and Ashna Ramlall, with the help of Ruth Adams, blew out The Bahamas on opening night.

Amisha scored 33 points with five rebounds and three assists, along with 6-of-8 from their 17 three-pointer tally, to lead Guyana.

Arshia and Ashna Ramlall had 13 and 12 points respectively and Adams finished with 22 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Valerie Nesbitt poured in a game high 35 points with six rebounds, four assists and as many steals.

And Lashann Higgs had 23 points with four rebounds and three assists.The next best scorer for The Bahamas was Michelle Butler with five points and two rebounds.

Judy Forbes and Valicia Demeritte added four points with three and two rebounds respectively.

Coach Culmer said after playing Guyana close up to the end of the third quarter, they didn't have any answer for their hometown rivals in the fourth.

"They were shooting lights out. We couldn't guide the three," he said.

"Guyana beefed up their team with two pros, along with some young girls who played college.

"We were in the game up to the end of the third quarter, but they shot the ball phenomenally well in the fourth.

“In all of my 20 years of travelling with the ladies' national team, I've never seen a team shoot the ball like that. Never."

Guyana, with the home crowd cheering them on, opened the game with a 32-25 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, they held onto a 48-42 lead.

Coming out of the locker room, Guyana continued to apply the pressure, pushing their lead to 72-59 at the end of the third.

With a mixture of their starters and bench players connecting on their three-pointers, Guyana continued to widen the lead.

It was only a matter of what the final score would be.

The Bahamas is slated be back in action today at 6:30pm against Jamaica.

They will then take a break and return on Sunday to play their final game against the Virgin Islands.

The top three teams from the tournament will advance to the FIBA Women's Centrobasket Championships in 2026.

"We just have to take care of Jamaica tomorrow," coach Culmer said.

"Once we can do that and get back the Virgin Islands, we will be in.

"We know it's going to be tough, but the ladies are starting to play together. Hopefully we can continue to do that the rest of the tournament," explained Culmer.