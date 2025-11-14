China donates $85k for Hurricane Melissa relief

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CHINA has pledged new disaster relief support to The Bahamas after Hurricane Melissa, with the Chinese government approving about US$84,665 under the China-Caribbean Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Fund.

In a statement, Chinese officials said they were “highly concerned” about the impact of recent storms on The Bahamas. Shortly after Hurricane Melissa, the Chinese Embassy received a diplomatic note from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlining the storm’s effects, prompting Beijing’s latest contribution.

Chinese Ambassador Yan Jiarong said that in November last year, shortly after Hurricane Milton, she visited a restoration village in Grand Bahama built after Hurricane Dorian and delivered a donation. She noted that although five years have passed since Dorian, “its devastating impact can still be felt.”

China said it has been a consistent supporter of Bahamian disaster-readiness efforts. Over the past three years, Beijing has donated US$140,000 to The Bahamas through the same regional disaster prevention fund. After Hurricane Dorian, emergency supplies — including necessities, hygiene products and tools — arrived at the National Emergency Management Agency’s relief centre, escorted by the then Chinese Ambassador. China also provided more than US$600,000 in cash and material aid.

Beyond financial support, Chinese officials said the country has organised workshops and seminars for Bahamian professionals in disaster response and climate adaptation to help strengthen long-term capacity.

China said it “deeply understands that the risks facing The Bahamas reflect the special vulnerability of small island states in the era of climate change.”

Its statement added: “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” It said that “in critical moments, China has always stood firmly with The Bahamas.”

Calling climate change an issue that “bears on humanity’s shared future,” China said cooperation is the only viable path and reaffirmed its position on “common but differentiated responsibilities.” Officials said that together with The Bahamas, China has “spoken out for fairness and justice.”

The statement added that during COP30, China “actively calls for translating climate commitments into action and deepening openness and cooperation,” and pledged to continue contributing to global climate governance.