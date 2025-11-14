By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SCORES of looters in small boats swarmed a stranded container barge yesterday, hauling away goods in such volume that some joked “Christmas come early for Abaco” – while others phoned around asking if anyone had a boat to spare.

The grounded barge, The Brooklyn Bridge, quickly became the centre of brazen daylight raids, sparking wild scenes as people climbed containers and tossed supplies down to boats waiting below. Videos captured residents shouting, laughing, and transporting away everything from toilet paper and dog food to appliances. One resident described it as a “free-for-all.”

The barge was reportedly being towed by the Southern Dawn from Jacksonville, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico, when its steel line snapped in bad weather, drifting the vessel onto a reef near Nunjack Cay in North Abaco on Wednesday. Residents learned of the incident early yesterday and headed out before authorities arrived.

Defence Force and police officers were later deployed to secure the scene until a replacement tug could return. Stephen Wilson, island administrator for North Abaco, told The Tribune a second tug was expected to arrive today.

Mr Wilson condemned the looting but said police are unlikely to pursue those who took supplies. “It might be illegal, but at the same time they're lightening the weight on the boat,” he said.

He estimated more than 20 boats converged on the barge, saying many people assumed the goods were abandoned. He stressed the cargo had not been left to residents and should not have been taken.

“What we will try to do in the morning is try to prevent persons from being around the craft so that when the other boat comes, they won't be in the way in the event that the line fully pops or breaks away and cause anyone to get hurt,” he said.

The Ministry of Transport said it is in direct contact with the barge owners and that an assessment team has already examined the vessel.

Officials said: “At this time, no environmental impact is anticipated,” adding that a full environmental assessment will follow once the vessel is removed.

Mr Wilson said the barge held “everything you can think of,” estimating millions of dollars’ worth of supplies aboard. An insurance representative was also on the vessel yesterday.

Images circulating online show piles of dog food, washing machines, rugs, fitness equipment, furniture, and other goods stacked inside opened containers. The Tribune understands vehicles were also onboard, but obviously could not been stolen.

Reaction online was divided. Some residents condemned the looting, while others celebrated the haul.

Bishop Cedric Bullard of the North Abaco Pastors Association defended the residents’ actions, calling it a “normal thing” in the islands.

“People are not really checking like that to say, well, it belongs to me or you,” he said. “If they see it on the water and no one is guarding it, and I shouldn’t use this term, but it's like back in the day when dope used to be running around, you grab what you want.”