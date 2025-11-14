By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
SCORES of looters in small boats swarmed a stranded container barge yesterday, hauling away goods in such volume that some joked “Christmas come early for Abaco” – while others phoned around asking if anyone had a boat to spare.
The grounded barge, The Brooklyn Bridge, quickly became the centre of brazen daylight raids, sparking wild scenes as people climbed containers and tossed supplies down to boats waiting below. Videos captured residents shouting, laughing, and transporting away everything from toilet paper and dog food to appliances. One resident described it as a “free-for-all.”
The barge was reportedly being towed by the Southern Dawn from Jacksonville, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico, when its steel line snapped in bad weather, drifting the vessel onto a reef near Nunjack Cay in North Abaco on Wednesday. Residents learned of the incident early yesterday and headed out before authorities arrived.
Defence Force and police officers were later deployed to secure the scene until a replacement tug could return. Stephen Wilson, island administrator for North Abaco, told The Tribune a second tug was expected to arrive today.
Mr Wilson condemned the looting but said police are unlikely to pursue those who took supplies. “It might be illegal, but at the same time they're lightening the weight on the boat,” he said.
He estimated more than 20 boats converged on the barge, saying many people assumed the goods were abandoned. He stressed the cargo had not been left to residents and should not have been taken.
“What we will try to do in the morning is try to prevent persons from being around the craft so that when the other boat comes, they won't be in the way in the event that the line fully pops or breaks away and cause anyone to get hurt,” he said.
The Ministry of Transport said it is in direct contact with the barge owners and that an assessment team has already examined the vessel.
Officials said: “At this time, no environmental impact is anticipated,” adding that a full environmental assessment will follow once the vessel is removed.
Mr Wilson said the barge held “everything you can think of,” estimating millions of dollars’ worth of supplies aboard. An insurance representative was also on the vessel yesterday.
Images circulating online show piles of dog food, washing machines, rugs, fitness equipment, furniture, and other goods stacked inside opened containers. The Tribune understands vehicles were also onboard, but obviously could not been stolen.
Reaction online was divided. Some residents condemned the looting, while others celebrated the haul.
Bishop Cedric Bullard of the North Abaco Pastors Association defended the residents’ actions, calling it a “normal thing” in the islands.
“People are not really checking like that to say, well, it belongs to me or you,” he said. “If they see it on the water and no one is guarding it, and I shouldn’t use this term, but it's like back in the day when dope used to be running around, you grab what you want.”
Comments
Sickened 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
What an embarrassing comment to be made by a Bishop of all people. The rules of Christianity according to the 'good' Bishop - if it's unguarded then of course you should take it, it's a normal thing.
The poor morality of the Bahamian people clearly falls at the feet of our corrupt governments and so many of our "religious" leaders.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
They weren't stealing, they were "lightening the load of the boat"! Say what?
I wonder if I can go into the food store and lighten the load of their inventory without paying too? SMH🤦♂️
Seaman 9 hours, 29 minutes ago
Mr Wilson and the Bishop appear to be complete @$$ holes...Mr Wilson only went out to the barge to video it along with MP Cornish. Ask Mr Wilson to name the person who told everyone to remove stuff to lighten the load. Shameful, after all the help these people got after Dorian. Truth be known the only reason the looting stopped is the US probably got involved.
whatsup 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
This Country is so full of corrupt people and harder and harder and to find descent Bahamians. Most of them want something for nothing, and they don't even care if it is legal or not.
hj 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
And then people complain about the dishonest politicians in our country. If ordinary people openly steal and have no problem with it,why do we expect politicians to be any different? Bahamian politicians are elected Bahamian,so people get what they deserve. As for the local administratior and the religious leader are shining examples of the morality of the Bahamas
joeblow 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
... no question this is wrong, but people seem to forget a time in the past when the unscrupulous would use lights to intentionally lure ships onto the reefs so that they would wreck and people could scavenge the proceeds! Humans have the capacity to commit great acts of evil!
lovingbahamas 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
The politicians and clergy say it's ok to steal what isn't yours if no one is there to prevent you. Kind of like after Dorian for years when it was a free for all. I am really ashamed of my fellow Bahamians for this kind of attitude.
pt_90 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
sometimes i forget if the this is satire or not
Jetflt 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
No its not. That's how we Bahamians think.
hrysippus 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Come visit Abaco. Free Brand New Washing machine to every tenth visitor. Stock up on inexpensive toilet tissue. Management is not responsible for minor rust spots from exposure to seawater......
Jetflt 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
What a stupid and ignorant statement by the Administrator, Stephen Wilson. So because the criminals were lightening the load, I suppose that makes it ok. Da Bahamas at its finest!
Mr Wilson condemned the looting but said police are unlikely to pursue those who took supplies. “It might be illegal, but at the same time they're lightening the weight on the boat,” he said.**
Jetflt 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Like a bunch of Somali pirates
TalRussell 52 minutes ago
"Says plenty about the ones who swore life oaths as Bootleggers to rise to possibilities is never lost on us comrades, carrying Abacoian genes." --- Not my to question, could've the ship been lured to run aground?
Bonefishpete 15 minutes ago
Now be sure to pays your duty on all that stuff.
Sign in to comment
OpenID