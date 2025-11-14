Despite 2-1 loss to Anguilla, head coach says men’s national soccer team ‘played very well’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE losing 2-1 to Anguilla, head coach Kevin Davies said he was still pleased with the performance of the men's national soccer team on Wednesday at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands.

William Bayles scored the lone goal for Team Bahamas in the second half in their first game of Group D of the inaugural 2025-26 CONCACAF Series.

The new CONCACAF initiative offers valuable international competition and development opportunities for member nations during the World Cup off-cycle.

"In the first half, we came out a little flat. We just took a long time to get into the game," Davies said. "We gave up a questionable goal and a no call from the referee in our opinion.

"But in the second half, we came out and played to our game plan. We created some chances. We got a penalty kick early in the second half. We controlled the game for the most part. But we were not able to take advantage of those chances."

After Bayles' goal that levelled the score at 1-1, Davies said they gave up a scrappy goal at the end of the game that sealed it for Anguilla. “But we played very well."

The Bahamas joins Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and hosts Cayman Islands in Group D, but will face Anguilla and British Virgin Islands in this November window.

The Bahamas will be back in action on Saturday when they take on the British Virgin Islands at 4:30pm. The Bahamas will play the Cayman Islands in November.

"The British Virgin Islands is a much bigger team. We watched a little bit of their game. They are a much better technical team," Davies pointed out.

"So we will have to try to play some new people in some new places, so our line-up will be a little different as well as we give everybody a chance to showcase their talent."

Along with Bayles, The Bahamas’ team is comprised of Dylan Archer, Michael Butler, Lance Carroll, Omar Chemaly, Camrawn Cox, Oakland Duncan, ReJohn Ene, William Gardiner, Marcel Joseph, Jack Massey, Ricardo McPhee, Jonathan Miller, Miguel Thompson, Jean Tilo, Nathan Walker, Brody Wheaton and Vance Wheaton.

Joining Davies on the officials’ list are Andre Roberts, assistant coach, Daniel Miller, medical officer, Carlton Adderley, equipment manager and Larry Minns, team manager.

With the majority of the players coming together for the first time on Tuesday for their practice as the majority of them were in school, Davies said he's confident that the team will play much better on Saturday.