Health conditions will play part in US visa application process

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A visa consultant who assists applicants says the Trump Administration’s recent immigration directive on health screenings will heighten fear among people applying for an American visa.

American media reported last week that the US State Department issued a cable instructing embassy and consular officers to weigh applicants’ health conditions when assessing visas.

ABC News reported the cable warned that illnesses such as cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological and metabolic diseases, cancers, diabetes, and mental health disorders can generate medical expenses of “hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

While assessing an applicant’s health has been a part of the process, it has been noted the new directive has expanded the list medical conditions

The Tribune understands that the heightened focus applies mainly to immigrant visas, not short-term B-2 visitor visas for people who can fund their medical treatment and plan to return home.

Officers must also evaluate whether the applicant has sufficient financial resources to pay for their medical needs throughout their lifetime without relying on U.S. government assistance.

Leonara Coakley of Coakley Consultancy said she has not been questioned by clients about the directive, but business has slowed significantly since September because persons do not understand policies

She determines the type of visa a client needs, provides a document checklist, completes digital applications for those unable to do so, and prepares them for both the interview and travel by advising on required documents.

Around September/October, Ms Coakley had a client with a heart condition B-2 visa extension was denied despite her ongoing medical treatment and doctor appointments in the US.

The visa consultant noted people's concerns are driven more by fear than actual policy, largely influenced by news reports about immigration enforcement and ICE actions.

“After you finish talking to them it’s like ‘Oh boy, I am going to hold off. I'm going to see what happened after the Trump Administration to see if things can die down’. It’s that fear,” she said.

“To be honest with you, the embassy isn’t, for all of the applications that I have sent in, they're not just going to deny people. But again I have to stress Because of the fear of what's going on in the US they're just not applying.”

“Don’t care what you tell them. You tell them, you know your profile looks really good. You have a good chance, because for me, I do not process any application if I know that you have a high chance of being denied.”

She explains that visa denials at the embassy can be based on the officer’s judgment or feelings. If denied, individuals can reapply the next day with additional proof or evidence to challenge the officer's decision.

The officer may also request a medical certificate to verify health-related claims.

The directive tells visa officers to factor in conditions like obesity—linked to asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure—when assessing whether an applicant may become a public charge requiring costly, long-term care.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, “It’s no secret the Trump Administration is putting the interests of the American people first. This includes enforcing policies that ensure our immigration system is not a burden on the American taxpayer.”

It is further understood by The Tribune that the Department has the authority to deny visas on the likelihood of the applicant becoming a public charge in the US for more than 100 years.