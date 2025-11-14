Jury dismissed after defendent claims he formerly worked with one of jurors

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JURY in an armed robbery trial was dismissed yesterday two weeks into a trial after it emerged that the defendant had previously worked with one of the jurors.

Justice Joyann Ferguson Pratt discharged the jury in the case of Donald “Don” Tucker, 34, who is accused of robbing a downtown Subway restaurant of $4,412 on 15 March 2024 while armed with a box cutter.

Justice Pratt said in open court that a lead investigator reported the defendant had approached him and said he was “straight with his trial” because he used to work with one of the jurors. In dismissing the panel, she said the complaint of approaching a prosecution witness and the potential for jury contamination undermined the criminal justice system at its core.

Tucker was remanded to prison until Monday, when the court will decide whether to revoke his bail.

Sonia Timothy Knowles represented the accused, while Brad McKenzie and Tyler Murray were the prosecutors.