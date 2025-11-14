Man waiting trial for murder has bail application denied

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for the murder of Anthony Sullivan was denied bail earlier this week.

Ricardo Green, 50, had his bail application rejected by Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson. Green is accused of stabbing and killing Sullivan on Plantol Street on May 4.

During his initial arraignment in the Magistrate’s Court, he indicated he was taking medication for schizophrenia.

In reviewing the matter, Justice Grant Thompson said the defendant was positively identified as the stabber in a photo lineup. She refused bail, finding he posed a flight risk, and noted he was also being remanded for his own safety due to the prevalence of retaliatory killings.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier represented the Crown.