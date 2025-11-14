PM: Bahamas ‘bearing weight’ of climate crisis

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Prime Minister yesterday called for fairness, justice, and tangible support for small island developing states as he warned that nations such as The Bahamas are “bearing the weight of a crisis we did not cause”.

Philip Davis KC, in a pre-recorded message for the United Nations (UN) COP 30 climate change conference, said investing in climate adaptation is not just a moral obligation but a financially-sound strategy. Citing UN Development Programme (UNDP) data, he explained that every dollar spent on adaptation can generate more than $10 in benefits over a decade.

“This is not charity – this is smart investment in our collective future,” said Mr Davis. He highlighted the Communities Climate Adaptation Facility (C-CAF) as an effective model for delivering fast, community-level climate support.

Mr Davis explained that the programme provides quick-impact grants of up to $100,000 directly to communities within 90 days of applying, allowing them to respond rapidly to climate threats, strengthen local resilience and remain safely in place.

He said this kind of community-driven, flexible funding is “exactly what The Bahamas needs” and confirmed that the country looks forward to participating in the C-CAF programme so that Bahamian communities can access these resources.

He added that programmes such as C-CAF can only succeed if they receive stable, long-term funding. To ensure this, Mr Davis said he supports creating a community levy of at least 3 percent taken from voluntary contributions made to international climate finance institutions.

This portion of funding would be specifically set aside to support community-led climate projects, ensuring that local groups have reliable access to the resources they need to adapt and build resilience.

“Mechanisms like C-CAF need dedicated funding. That is why I support a community levy of at least 3 percent from voluntary contributions to international climate financing institutions, earmarked specifically to enable community-led action,” he added.

Mr Davis stressed that the world needs a much stronger and more co-ordinated global response to climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise.

He said the 2026 UN Sea Level Rise Summit must produce an ambitious declaration that protects the long-term statehood of vulnerable nations, secures their maritime zones, and safeguards the rights and dignity of people who may be forced to relocate due to climate impacts.

“The Bahamas believes this declaration must go beyond words. It must commit the international community to a co-ordinated, well-financed global response,” said Mr Davis.

“We need partnerships that bring together governments, scientific institutions, international organisations and financial institutions to strengthen community-led adaptation, build resilience and provide legal protections for affected states like The Bahamas.”