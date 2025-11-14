PM: New Bight airport is on time and budget

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

The Prime Minister yesterday said the multi-million dollar New Bight International Airport upgrade is on time and on budget.

Speaking during a tour of the construction site, Philip Davis KC dismissed concerns that the project was behind schedule saying it will be “finished in very short order”.

“As far as I'm advised, it is on budget, and we intend to bring it in on budget. I think the contract sum is about $16m, and it's coming in on time,” said Mr Davis.

“This is on schedule. I know someone once said that [Christopher] Columbus would come back before it’s finished.’ Well, you can see where we are, and Columbus will not be back here to see this finished. It will be finished in very short order.”

Mr Davis said he is satisfied with the project’s progress, and added that the new terminal building will accommodate multiple essential services.

“The terminal building is going to house both Immigration, Customs and the police station and, of course, the various airlines that will be occupying and flying into the island. I am so pleased with the progress,” said Mr Davis.

He stressed the importance of creating opportunities for all Bahamians, starting with improving infrastructure on the Family Islands.

“We’re creating opportunities for all, and I think opportunities start with ensuring that we have proper infrastructure on the Family Islands. And we’re doing it island by island. This is not just here on Cat Island; all of the islands will see upgrades;” said Mr Davis.

He added that airports and docks are key to improving connectivity, making it easier for people to visit the islands. By upgrading these transport hubs, the Government aims to encourage travel, tourism and economic activity, using improved access as a foundation for broader opportunities.

“The airports are just the catalyst for the connectivity. And what better way to have people come into the island than by ensuring that they could get in. We do that by ensuring that you upgrade the docks and proper airports,” Mr Davis said.