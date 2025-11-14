UB students ordered to sit exams in rooms deemed unusable due to mould

By KEILE CAMPBELL

CONCERNS about mould in several classroom blocks at the University of The Bahamas intensified this week after students claimed they were instructed to sit end-of-semester exams in a room that had recently been deemed unusable.

A student post circulating on social media alleged that a maths class had been shifted online for weeks because of mould in the assigned classroom, only for students to be told that the final exam would be held in that same space and that masks would be required.

Acting Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas President Dr Anastasia Brown said she was aware of mould complaints in more than one building and said the union had been told the problems would be addressed. “They promised to deal with them. It is not only the maths building, it is also in the CATS building,” Dr Brown said.

She linked the situation to longstanding maintenance challenges on the Oakes Field campus. “My understanding is that because of the location of the University of The Bahamas, remember it was on a pond, it was important that regular maintenance be done. And if it is not done, that is what happens,” she said.

Dr Brown added that the union had repeatedly raised concerns about air-conditioning vents and filters that were not being replaced on schedule. “We are supposed to change the vents on the AC regularly. If the vent in the AC is not changed, there is nothing we can do," she said. "When you call and ask for them to change it, the guys say we do not have the resources to change it. So that has been the issue, resources, for the maintenance department to do their work.”

She said faculty, staff and students had been feeling the effects of the poor air quality. “If you hear my voice, I can barely breathe,” Dr Brown said. “Faculty staff and students all are affected.”

She said the union was told last month that resources would be provided to clean the affected spaces.

Student Government Association President Edwin Waldron said the specific complaint circulating online had not yet reached the SGA, but confirmed that mould issues had been raised earlier in the semester. “We have had complaints about mould and we have had sit-downs with the president,” Mr Waldron said. “The president of the university has committed a few hundred thousand dollars to fix those problems. Those problems are a work in progress, and the money has already been allocated. Me and my team have confirmed that.”

Mr Waldron said the university told the SGA that bids were already in place for repairs and renovations, and that any class affected by mould would remain online until the issue was resolved. He said he was unaware of the exam claim and would check with his team.

Dr Brown said she understood why some students were being instructed to sit exams in person despite earlier mould concerns, noting that the university was attempting to protect the integrity of assessments. She added that the affected areas still needed to be properly cleaned and said she hoped the institution would secure the resources required, which she said had been promised by both university officials and the government.

The Tribune understands the university has been preparing for accreditation exercises, though both Dr Brown and Mr Waldron said maintenance shortcomings needed to be resolved regardless of any external timelines.

Dr Brown stressed that safety must remain the priority. “We understand we want to do accreditation, but you have to make sure that we are around to enjoy accreditation,” she said. “We have been turned back repeatedly but faculty and staff and our students need to be safe.”

UB officials did not respond to requests for comment up to press time yesterday.