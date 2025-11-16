Goldie’s destroyed as massive fire sweeps Fish Fry

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at Arawak Cay’s Fish Fry that has been burning for about an hour, leaving several popular restaurants destroyed or severely damaged.
Goldie’s has been completely razed, while the neighbouring Rake and Scrape restaurant is fully engulfed in flames.
Flames have torn through multiple wooden structures, with power lines also catching fire as the blaze intensifies. Vendors on the western end of the Fish Fry are facing major losses as crews fight to contain the damage.
The Fish Fry is one of the country’s most recognised tourism and cultural hubs. No additional details were immediately available.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
I am sorry peoples investments are being destroyed
But how long has there been an outcry to address the nonsense shantytown construction at Arawak Cay???
The buildings are too close together constructed to no standard visual or otherwise and likely have zero fire protection. In fact fire protection among that tinder with stoves and gas tanks within 2ft of each other, would be an almost impossible task.
After this maybe PM Davis and Clay Sweeting will demand that the haphazard construction to the east is also removed. You're building economics on a foundation of qtips. Unaddressed It will only get worse, maybe next time patrons will be trapped inside.
TalRussell 4 minutes ago
Yes, Firefighters need to turn their hoses away from those who write sarcastically that Kelly's Island aka Arawak Cay’s Fish Fry is one of the country’s most recognized tourism and cultural hubs.-- PopoulacesPurses- goin' be overcome to the tune of US$110,000, should their toilet be loss to the fire. -- Ask Trump to define what it really,'Tis?
