Goldie’s destroyed as massive fire sweeps Fish Fry

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at Arawak Cay’s Fish Fry that has been burning for about an hour, leaving several popular restaurants destroyed or severely damaged.

Goldie’s has been completely razed, while the neighbouring Rake and Scrape restaurant is fully engulfed in flames.

Flames have torn through multiple wooden structures, with power lines also catching fire as the blaze intensifies. Vendors on the western end of the Fish Fry are facing major losses as crews fight to contain the damage.

The Fish Fry is one of the country’s most recognised tourism and cultural hubs. No additional details were immediately available.