Bahamas Striping donates J$16m to Jamaica's hurricane effort

BAHAMAS Striping Group of Companies has announced a contribution to Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery effort, donating J$16m — about US$104,000 — and pledging 5,000 school bags valued at US$20,000 to support students affected by the storm.

The donation forms part of a broader partnership between BSGC and Sygnus Group through the newly launched Hurricane Relief and Rebuild Initiative, which aims to restore education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors devastated by the hurricane. The company said its support reflects a long-standing commitment to giving back to Caribbean communities.

Atario Mitchell, president of BSGC, said the decision to help was personal for his team because of the company’s history with Jamaican investors. “From the very beginning, Jamaicans believed in us; they invested in our growth and in our dream,” Mr Mitchell said. “When we saw the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa, standing aside was not an option.”

The company highlighted its early struggle as a small Bahamian enterprise seeking capital to fund major projects. BSGC principals said the business has since grown into a medium-sized company serving communities across The Bahamas and the region.

Dominic Sturrup, executive chairman, said Jamaican financial institutions played a decisive role in that growth. “It was the Jamaican financial and capital markets that first believed in our vision. Sygnus was the very first company to fund our initial Public-Private Partnership (PPP), investing $25 million into Phase One of the Exuma Road Improvement Project — an investment that helped propel Bahamas Striping Group of Companies into a new era of growth and capability,” he said.

He added that the National Commercial Bank of Jamaica later supported BSGC with a US$19m factoring arrangement that strengthened the company’s expansion into South and Central Eleuthera for its second PPP. Sturrup said this level of support is why the company now “stand[s] firmly with Jamaica in their time of need.”

Hurricane Melissa caused severe destruction across Jamaica, damaging towns, schools, and livelihoods. Officials say the recovery effort will require extensive resources.

Berisford Grey, president and CEO of Sygnus Capital, said the initiative is built on resilience and reconstruction. “The damage left by Hurricane Melissa has tested the strength of our communities, but it has also reminded us of our collective power to rebuild better,” Mr Grey said. “This initiative is about more than restoring what was lost. It’s about creating systems that will endure, powering schools and hospitals with renewable energy, revitalising agriculture with modern tools, and ensuring that our families and communities not only recover but also thrive, building a stronger, more resilient foundation, and we are so happy that BSGC immediately jumped on board without asking any questions.”

BSGC said its support reflects its belief that “whether Bahamian or Jamaican, we are one people,” united by shared hope and a regional vision for resilience.