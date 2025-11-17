Carjacking spree accused also charged with putting woman in fear with handgun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Thursday after he was accused of a spree of armed carjackings earlier this month.

Prosecutors allege that Shawnrick Forbes, 25, while armed with a handgun and accompanied by others, robbed Elliott Morrison of a white 2018 Honda Civic on November 6 in New Providence.

Forbes and his accomplices allegedly robbed Shauniqua Seymour at gunpoint of her white 2018 Honda Civic Coupe on November 7. He is further accused of putting Ms Seymour in fear with a handgun.

On November 9, the defendant was allegedly found with a brown and silver .380 auto Llama pistol, a black and silver Glock 17 pistol, and three rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Prosecutors also allege that on August 29, Forbes and accomplices stole a white 2004 Nissan X-Trail from Santia Jean Baptiste.

Forbes was not required to enter a plea to two counts of armed robbery when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing, receiving, possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, and two counts of possession of ammunition.

The defendant was told that the armed robbery charges would be sent to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Forbes was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns for service of his VBI on February 24, 2026. His trial for the remaining offences is set to begin on the same date.

Barry Sawyer represented the accused, while Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted.