Family of Gus Cooper distances themselves from Way Forward Valley Boys faction

THE family of the late Winston “Gus” Cooper has publicly distanced itself from the Way Forward faction of the Valley Boys and declared that only the World Famous faction, led by Brian Adderley, could host this year’s birthday celebrations in his honour.

In an online statement, the Cooper family, led by Cassandra Cooper, said this year’s commemoration will be held with the World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group. Mrs Cooper said the observance is especially meaningful because it honours the group Mr Cooper built and dedicated his life to.

The celebration took place yesterday at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium during the World Famous Valley’s practice session.

Sources told The Tribune that the Way Forward faction, led by Trevor Davis, had circulated a flyer advertising a separate event in Mr Cooper’s honour at Potter’s Cay Dock last night.

“Let it be known that no member of the Cooper family has endorsed, supported or aligned with the other faction of the Valley Boys,” the Cooper family said in a statement. “The Cooper name will not be used as leverage, decoration or as a shield.”

“Gus’ legacy belongs to the Bahamian people, but his stewardship and dignity shall remain with his family. We will not allow the name of Winston Gus Cooper to be manipulated, misrepresented or weaponised. His life’s work deserves better and the Bahamian people deserve the truth.”

The Cooper family also thanked the chairman, executives, and members of the World Famous Valley Boys for their support over the years. “Your continued commitment to upholding Gus’ legacy and supporting the Cooper family is deeply appreciated,” the statement said.

The Valley Boys split in 2023 after internal divisions produced two factions: one led by Mr Adderley, who has chaired the group since 2014, and another led by Mr Davis, who accused the former leadership of mismanagement and non-compliance with the NPO Act. The dispute has since moved to the courts.

Mr Cooper, born on November 17, 1941, founded the Valley Boys in 1958 and became one of Junkanoo’s defining figures, celebrated as a “cultural and sports icon” who helped elevate the festival into a major tourism attraction. He died on June 11, 2013.