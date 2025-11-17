Foul play not expected by police after man’s body found on Linda Cay

A MAN who left Lisbon Creek by dinghy on Saturday night was found dead on Linda Cay the next morning, after his abandoned vessel was discovered drifting near the shoreline.
Authorities said the man departed Lisbon Creek around 8pm in a 16-foot dinghy with a 40hp engine and did not return. At about 7am the following day, his dinghy was found near Linda Cay, opposite Lisbon Creek, docked with the engine cover removed.
Government officials and police launched a search of the cay, where they found the man unresponsive. He was taken to the local clinic and pronounced dead by a doctor.
Investigators said foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Baha10 16 hours, 16 minutes ago
Para. 1 … “abandoned vessel was discovered drifting” … vs Para. 2 … “dinghy was found … docked with the engine cover removed”…
Which is it given a dead body involved?!?
Porcupine 14 hours, 15 minutes ago
It is Linder Cay. Not that it matters, in a place where little matters.
