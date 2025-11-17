Govt launches Upskill Bahamas offering free online courses

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

EIGHT thousand Bahamians now have access to free online courses from some of the world’s top universities after the government launched its Upskill Bahamas initiative, promising what officials call a large expansion of public learning opportunities.

The platform, unveiled on Friday, offers more than 40 courses from over 30 institutions, including Harvard, Oxford and Columbia. Bahamians aged 16 and older can study technology, business, finance, health, marketing, hospitality, foreign languages, Artificial Intelligence and skilled trades, earning certificates at no cost.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said the programme is intended to remove barriers and give citizens of all ages a fair chance at self-improvement. Her ministry signed a contract with Forte Global to operate the platform and connect learners with training providers.

“This is essentially a programme for lifelong learning,” she said. “Life is short, that's the truth but once you are alive, you have life. So whether you are 16 or 85 or beyond or anywhere in between, this is an opportunity to realise what might have been a latent passion that has been buried by years of reality and necessity. But also for young people who are fired up and yearning for new opportunity.”

Officials said the courses are aimed at people seeking new jobs, promotions, career changes or entrepreneurial skills. Upskill Bahamas was first announced in the 2025/26 budget and is a centrepiece of the Davis administration’s push to expand digital learning.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the programme is part of a wider effort to “bridge digital divides” and ensure Bahamians have tools to advance. “I know what it’s like to worry you’re missing education or missing tools others have,” he said.

Courses begin December 1. Enrolment is first-come, first-served, and applicants may choose multiple courses.