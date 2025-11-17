Man awaiting murder trial denied bail a second time

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for a 2024 murder that prosecutors say was carried out in retaliation for his brother’s killing has been denied bail for the second time this year.

Justice Franklyn Williams rejected the latest bail application from Mitchell Fox, who is accused of fatally shooting Eddie Miller during an ambush on Cowpen Road on September 5, 2024. Prosecutors allege Fox targeted Miller after he left a store.

Fox is also accused of attempting to kill Rodlyn Henfield and Sheron Thompson on Ida Street six days later, on September 11. He has been on remand since last November and was previously denied bail in April by Justice Neil Braithwaite.

Prosecutor Betty Wilson objected again, arguing that evidence recovered from Fox’s phone linked him to the plot. The prosecution said the device contained text messages between Fox and a co-accused, including a photograph of Miller’s home and a voice note discussing buying gloves, confirming the victim’s death, and referencing the convenience store where the murder occurred. Prosecutors said the messages pointed to a retaliatory motive for the death of Fox’s brother, Michael “Wheelchair” Fox, an alleged gang leader killed in an ambush on Fleming Street on May 6 2024.

One text reportedly read: “That one for bro. Eddie needed to get he head bust. I going to bust couple more. He was one of the main one to bring heat on bro.”

The prosecution also noted that one of the attempted murder victims was a blind man who did not know the accused.

Fox argued he is not a flight risk, that the evidence does not connect him to the offences, and that continued remand breaches his constitutional rights.

Justice Williams found the evidence strong and noted Fox was already on bail for unlawful sexual intercourse and child pornography at the time of the alleged murder. He said the offence occurred in front of the victim’s wife and children and that the risk of further retaliatory violence was high.

Bail was refused for Fox’s safety and for public safety.

Geoffrey Farquharson represented the accused.