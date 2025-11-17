Man in hospital after stabbing attack in GB

A 37-year-old man was left hospitalised on Saturday night after he was stabbed multiple times during an attack outside a business in Mack Town, Grand Bahama.

According to initial reports, the assault happened shortly after 9pm when a group of people allegedly set upon the victim and stabbed him several times about the body.

The man attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle but crashed into a wall at the Rand Memorial Hospital moments later. He was taken inside for treatment and was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.

Police later arrested a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman in connection with the incident.